MMA Manifesto

Aleksandar Rakic Career Earnings

Aleksandar Rakic Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

Aleksandar Rakic Career Earnings

By August 29, 2020 10:18 pm

By |

 

Dec 21, 2019; Busan, SOUTH KOREA; Volkan Oezdemir (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Sajik Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

 

Aleksandar Rakic Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

 

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Struve – Sept 2/17 – W (Barroso) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith – Jul 22/18 – W (Ledet) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 231 – Dec 8/18 – W (Clark) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Gustaffson vs Smith – Jun 1/19 – W (Manuwa) – $94,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Dec 21/19 – L (Oezdemir) – $26,000 ($22,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

 

Total Career Earnings: $201,500

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

1hr

Mets 1hr ago

“I definitely wanted to get the ball up.” -Dellin Betances And that … you did. So, congratulations. Mission accomplished. We’ll (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home