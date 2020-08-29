BREAKING: WWE Hall Of Famer Passes Away At 80 Years Old

Sad news to come out of this week as WWE Hall Of Famer Bullet Bob Armstrong had passed away at 80 years old. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

His son, WWE Hall Of Famer Brian Armstrong aka Road Dogg, made the announcement of his fathers passing on Twitter.

It is with a very heavy heart we announce the passing of our Father and @WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong. Information regarding funeral arrangements will come at a later date. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 28, 2020

Bullet Bob Armstrong was a United States Marine and Cobb County Firefighter before making a name for himself in the professional wrestling industry, making his debut in 1960 according to Sportskeeda. He would make a name for himself in the National Wrestling Alliance along with other southern territories at the time.

He would go on to take on some of the biggest names in the industry including Hall Of Famers such as Hulk Hogan, Rowdy Roddy Piper and the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

Armstrong retired as a full time competitor in 1988 but would continue to wrestle around the Georgia promotions including appearances in TNA. He would leave a legacy that would be passed on to his sons, Road Dogg Jesse James aka Brian James, Scott Armstrong aka Joseph James, Steven Armstrong aka Steve James and Brad Armstrong aka Robert James who would all follow in his footsteps.

Bullet Bob would eventually take his rightful place as he was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2011. He credited his wife Gail as the secret to his success in his induction speech.

Our sincere condolences go out to the Armstrong family and his closest friends. Rest In Peace Bullet Bob.