The Betting Window for August 29-30

By August 29, 2020 4:08 pm

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can have the resources to create a modern masterpiece of our time.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

 

  • Jose Carlos Ramirez -700 over Viktor Postol ($35)
  • Aleksandar Rakic -280 over Anthony Smith ($10)
  • Ji Yeon Kim +280 over Alexa Grasso ($5)
  • Arnold Barboza Jr. over Tony Luis ($45)
  • Robbie Lawler +200 over Neil Magny ($5)

 

Postol was a former world champion at 140lbs, but that was five years ago and every step up since then has resulted in a loss for him, albeit going the distance.

We all remember what happened to Anthony Smith his last time out. The beating, the teeth, the controversy, the think-pieces. There’s no way to tell what that will do to a fighter, but normally, it isn’t good.

 

Last Week: $ -90.00
Year To Date: $ -302.36

 

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

