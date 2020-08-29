Tour de France 2020 Live Stream: How to watch route race stages online reddit TV coverage

The tour was originally scheduled to kick off on June 27, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent blockages across much of the world, the race has been postponed. In May, the UCI announced that the race will take place in August and September on an updated WorldTour racing schedule.

Several riders have since confirmed their intention to participate in a uniquely scheduled tour. Team Ineos will not be nominating three former winners as previously thought.

Reigning champion Egan Bernal will start in Nice, but 2018 winner Geraint Thomas and four-time winner Chris Froome were not selected, and Ineos’ team took Richard Karapaz instead.

Jumbo-Visma has confirmed that it will send a strong team that can compete for victory, including 2017 Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin, last year’s Vuelta champion, Spanish champion Primož Roglich, as well as missing Steven Kruijswijk, who was third overall. on the 2019 Tour. due to injury.

Other confirmed contenders include Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) and Thibault Pino (Groupama-FDJ). Sprinters who will feature include Caleb Evan (Lotto-Soudal), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Elia Viviani (Cofidis) and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step).

Last year’s most exciting rider, Julian Alafilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), will return to the hunt for extra stage wins, as will his compatriot Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale), who will aim to climb the overall standings.

France’s best hope is Thibaut Pino (Groupama-FDJ), who showed good form at the Critéium du Dauphiné.

