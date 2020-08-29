MMA

August 29, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic
Aug 29,2020
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic Results

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,557 – strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,300

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Anthony Smith   (33-15, #5 ranked light heavyweight) vs Aleksandar Rakic  (12-2, #16 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Robbie Lawler   (28-14, 1 NC, #13 ranked welterweight) vs Neil Magny   (23-8, #10 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Ji Yeon Kim   (9-2-2, #16 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Alexa Grasso   (11-3, #31 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:
Ricardo Lamas   (19-8, #6 ranked featherweight) vs Bill Algeo   (13-4)

 

Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Maki Pitolo   (13-6, #42 ranked middleweight) vs
Impa Kasanganay  (7-0) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Middleweights:
Alessio Di Chirico   (12-4, #32 ranked middleweight) vs
Zak Cummings   (23-7, #23 ranked middleweight)  ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Featherweights:
Alex Caceres   (16-12, 1 NC, #39 ranked featherweight) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR-NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 1 (3:38)
vs Austin Springer   (11-3)

Welterweights:
Sean Brady   (12-0, #62 ranked welterweight) **WINNER VIA TECHNICAL SUBMISSION (GUILLOTINE CHOKE) – ROUND 2 (1:47)
vs Christian Aguilera   (14-6, #57 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Polyana Viana   (10-4, #26 ranked women’s flyweight) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (ARMBAR) – ROUND 1 (1:53)
vs Emily Whitmire   (4-3, #13 ranked women’s flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Mallory Martin   (6-3, #28 ranked women’s strawweight) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR-NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 2 (1:33)
vs Hannah Cifers   (10-6, #23 ranked women’s strawweight)

 

