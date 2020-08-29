UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic

Aug 29,2020

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic Results

Main Card (ESPN+ – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):

Anthony Smith (33-15, #5 ranked light heavyweight) vs Aleksandar Rakic (12-2, #16 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Robbie Lawler (28-14, 1 NC, #13 ranked welterweight) vs Neil Magny (23-8, #10 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Ji Yeon Kim (9-2-2, #16 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Alexa Grasso (11-3, #31 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:

Ricardo Lamas (19-8, #6 ranked featherweight) vs Bill Algeo (13-4)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Maki Pitolo (13-6, #42 ranked middleweight) vs

Impa Kasanganay (7-0) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Middleweights:

Alessio Di Chirico (12-4, #32 ranked middleweight) vs

Zak Cummings (23-7, #23 ranked middleweight) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Featherweights:

Alex Caceres (16-12, 1 NC, #39 ranked featherweight) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR-NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 1 (3:38)

vs Austin Springer (11-3)

Welterweights:

Sean Brady (12-0, #62 ranked welterweight) **WINNER VIA TECHNICAL SUBMISSION (GUILLOTINE CHOKE) – ROUND 2 (1:47)

vs Christian Aguilera (14-6, #57 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Polyana Viana (10-4, #26 ranked women’s flyweight) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (ARMBAR) – ROUND 1 (1:53)

vs Emily Whitmire (4-3, #13 ranked women’s flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Mallory Martin (6-3, #28 ranked women’s strawweight) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR-NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 2 (1:33)

vs Hannah Cifers (10-6, #23 ranked women’s strawweight)

