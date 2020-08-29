UND Hockey Introduces 2020-21 Freshman Class

On Thursday, the University of North Dakota hockey team introduced its incoming freshman class. The big question now, what is the status of the 2020-21 college hockey season? If I had to guess, college hockey starts in January, but that’s just a guess based on everything that I’ve seen. I guess we’ll soon find out. Earlier this month, here’s what NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton had to say on the matter.

“At the end of the day it comes down to the health and safety of the student-athletes and a larger sight of things a kind of greater campus communities,” NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton said. “Whatever plan we put into place, we need to make sure it’s a safe and responsible one.”

Stay tuned.

UND’s incoming freshmen class is ranked second overall by Neutral Zone. That webpage has two additional players (Louis Jamernik, and Massimo Rizzo) listed in the 2020-21 incoming class. Obviously, Rizzo de-committed and reopened his recruitment, and Jamernik is now listed as an incoming freshman in 2021-22. Meet the new Hawks.

Brendan Budy, 5-11, 181 – Forward (Langley, B.C.)

Riese Gaber,5-8, 154 – Forward (Gilbert Plains, Man.)

Tyler Kleven, 6-4, 201 – Defense (Fargo, N.D.)

Mitchell Miller, 5-11, 194 – Defense (Sylvania, Ohio)

Cooper Moore, 6-1, 181 – Forward (Cos Cob, Conn.)

Griffin Ness, 5-11, 179 – Forward (Wayzata, Minn.)

Jake Sanderson, 6-1, 185 – Defense (Whitefish, Mont,)