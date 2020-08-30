8/30/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at New York Yankees, Doubleheader Edition

After one of the best days in franchise history, the New York Mets (15-17) looked a bit flat on a quick turnaround yesterday. Despite rallying to tie the game in the eighth inning, the Mets lost 2-1 to the New York Yankees (17-13) yesterday, snapping a three-game winning streak. The Subway Series continues today as the two teams play another doubleheader at Yankee Stadium this afternoon. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with Game 2 slated to start at roughly 4:05 p.m.

The Mets will send right-hander Rick Porcello (1-4, 6.43 ERA) to the mound in the opener. Porcello struggled against the Miami Marlins last Tuesday, giving up four runs in three innings to suffer a loss in the opener of a doubleheader. The Yankees will counter with young righty Michael King (1-1, 6.59 ERA). King last pitched on August 17, allowing one run in three innings of relief against the Boston Red Sox.

Game 2 will see the Mets start righty Seth Lugo (1-2, 2.03 ERA) to the mound for his second start of the season. Lugo was excellent in his last outing, tossing three perfect innings against the Miami Marlins in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, but was left without a decision in a game the Mets went on to lose 3-0. The Yankees will counter with righty Deivi Garcia (5-9, 4.28 ERA in the minor leagues in 2019), who will be making his major league debut.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):

Pre-Game Notes: