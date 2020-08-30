Alistair Overeem Scouting Report - including strengths, weaknesses, martial arts credentials, and more. Alistair Overeem Scouting Report | The Sports Daily
MMA Manifesto

Alistair Overeem Scouting Report

Alistair Overeem Scouting Report

MMA Manifesto

Alistair Overeem Scouting Report

By August 30, 2020 12:55 am

By |

Alistair Overeem Scouting Report

Alistair Overeem Scouting Report

Vitals

6’4″ 245 lbs (Heavyweight)
80″ reach, Orthodox
May 17, 1980

Record

46-18 (1 NC) (UFC: 11-7)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

Kickboxing champion
2005 ADCC European Trials winner
Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Green belt in Judo

Championships Held

2H2H Light Heavyweight Tournament Champion: 2002
2H2H Light Heavyweight Champion: 2004 (no title defenses)
Strikeforce Heavyweight Champion: 2007-2010 (one successful title defense)
Dream Heavyweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)

 

Strengths

– exceptional physical strength
– above average reach
– very experienced
– world class striker/kickboxer
– extremely hard hitter
– big time knockout artist
– killer knees
– also very good submission skills (19 wins via submission)
– historically accurate striker
– solid striking defense
– very good takedown & takedown defense %s
– fighting much smarter & cautious now
– solid wrestling skills

 

Weaknesses

– old & lots of miles on his odometer
– failed drug test in past
– susceptible to knockouts – can’t take big shots
– has bad habit of turning back to opponent & running away from strikes
– questionable cardio
– overconfidence has cost him in the past
– is significantly smaller than he was in the past

 

Synopsis

The Demolition Man’s long-awaited UFC career took a bit to get off the ground, but now he’s constantly in the mix for title shots.

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

1hr

Mets 1hr ago

It’s over. August 28th, which featured a doubleheader sweep of the Yankees in the Bronx which included a walkoff win by the visitors, was (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home