NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: LeBron James





Aug 29, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball against Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the fourth quarter in game five of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

LeBron James – Lakers (vs Portland)

36 points, 14-19 FG, 4-4 FT, 4 3PTs, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

LeBron has the Lakers off to the second round.

 

