Rapid Recap: Celtics dominate Raptors, 112-94, in Game 1

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

In the first-ever playoff meeting between the franchises, the Celtics had their way with the Raptors, 112-94, to take a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. The Celtics dominated all day, never trailing and leading by as much as 24. Boston shot 47.0% and held Toronto to 36.9%. The Cs also made 17 of 39 threes (Marcus Smart 5, Kemba Walker 4), while the Raps were just 10 of 40.

The defense kept Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam and Fred Van Vleet in check all day (combined 10 of 44 shooting). Only the Celtics’ maddening habits of missing layups and committing turnovers (22) kept this from being a 30- or 40-point massacre.

FINAL: Celtics 112, Raptors 94

☘️ Tatum: 21 PTS, 9 REB

☘️ Smart: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

☘️ Walker: 18 PTS, 10 AST

☘️ Brown: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST

☘️ Theis: 13 PTS, 15 REB, 2 BLK ☘️ 5 down, 11 to go 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eeR2eqbTi5 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) August 30, 2020

Boston's early defensive matchups: Tatum – Lowry

Brown – Siakam

Smart – Anunoby

Walker – VanVleet

Theis – Gasol — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 30, 2020

Bad sign early

Raptors are 8-0 the last 2 seasons with James Williams officiating, via @NBARefStats — Kevin Rashidi (@KevinRashidi) August 30, 2020

Good sign early.

Celtics’ defense started aggressively, and it paid off with an 11-3 lead after 4 minutes.

#Celtics are blitzing VanVleet when he gets the ball frontcourt. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) August 30, 2020

The cross matches in this series are going to be so interesting to watch. For example, Jayson Tatum and Kyle Lowry are currently guarding each other. Will be lots of fun little matchups within the games as this goes on. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 30, 2020

Jayson with the assignment on Lowry again, see his utility chasing small guards off screens with rearview contest ability, and Jaylen big euro and off-hand finish in transition pic.twitter.com/sEWeayx1f4 — Max Carlin (@maxacarlin) August 30, 2020

However, Celts missed some early opportunities, including Jayson Tatum flubbing a layup and Jaylen Brown a dunk.

Celtics are off to a great start but they could also be up by 13 already. — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) August 30, 2020

Timelord was the first sub off the bench.

Value of Kemba's quick pop pull-up 3s off PnR. Serge has to play at the level of the screen and fears the pull-up, easy dunk for Rob pic.twitter.com/5sHNDzwNOb — Max Carlin (@maxacarlin) August 30, 2020

Jaylen abused Pascal Siakam early – 9 points in 8 minutes, including a 4-point play that forced the Raptor wing to the bench with 3 fouls. Nick Nurse challenged this call and lost, then picked up a technical.

Spicy P looking like mild p — Mike (@Celtics_Mike) August 30, 2020

After 12 minutes, the Celts led 39-23, even though Tatum scored only 2 points. That’s because Boston was 6 of 9 on threes and overall shot 59.1% to Toronto’s 36.4%.

Behind a 16-2 run, Boston leads after the 1st on ESPN. #NBAPlayoffs @celtics 39@Raptors 23 Marcus Smart: 10 PTS, 2 3PM

Jaylen Brown: 9 PTS, 2 3PM

Kemba Walker: 7 PTS, 3 AST pic.twitter.com/dznjDi9w6z — NBA (@NBA) August 30, 2020

Timelord has made like a mistake a minute but is +10 — Ryan Bernardoni AC⚡️AB (@dangercart) August 30, 2020

Celtics starters outscored Raptors starters 31-7 in the first quarter. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) August 30, 2020

Just a dominant start by the Cs. Also it's an amazing thing on my timeline when the other team commits 11 first-quarter fouls that somehow the refs aren't cheating lol. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) August 30, 2020

The 2nd quarter began poorly for Boston. The Raptors went to a zone defense, which helped them score 10 straight and get back in it at 39-30.

#Celtics start 2Q 1-for-7 FG with four TOs. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) August 30, 2020

Brad Stevens with the timeout after watching Celtics open the quarter with 3 points in five minutes against Raps zone. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) August 30, 2020

Daniel Theis turned it over several times against the zone, and yet…

Daniel Theis hauled in a playoff career-high 11 rebounds in 12 first-half minutes — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) August 30, 2020

Tatum started getting some shots to fall and the Cs regained control.

Kemba took a bump near his troublesome left knee, but he looked okay…

Here's possible Kemba leg injury: pic.twitter.com/AbmEaIDSHn — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) August 30, 2020

Good sign that Kemba stays in the game after appearing to favor the left knee prior to the time-out with 2:21 to play in the first half. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) August 30, 2020

…and he ended the half in style.

CARDIAC KEMBA AT THE BUZZER ☘️👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/04mlGuWTwp — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 30, 2020

Celtics lead 59-42 at the half Walker – 12 points

Brown – 11 points

Tatum – 10 points

Smart – 10 points

Theis – 11 rebounds

Celtics – 9-19 three-pointers Ibaka – 12 points

Anunoby – 7 points

Lowry – 7 points

Raptors – 28.9% FGs, 20.8% 3P% — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 30, 2020

If you told me Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown would be a combined 8 for 24 at halftime, I would have thought the Celtics would be in a world of pain. Instead, they're up 17. Raptors just 5 for 24 from deep, are probably due to make a few. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) August 30, 2020

The Celts started the 2nd quarter like they've never played basketball before and ended up winning it 20-19 — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) August 30, 2020

Here’s a fact that can make you either confident (it’s guaranteed!) or afraid (the law of averages!).

Here's a wild stat from @ESPNStatsInfo: Boston is 46-0 when leading by 15 or more points at halftime of a playoff game since the shot clock was introduced in the 1954-55 season. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 30, 2020

Jaylen and Kemba began the 3rd by swishing left corner threes, and when Marcus hit from the right corner, the lead bulged to 68-46.

The Celtic are having fun right now. Incredibly chemistry with this lineup — Dave DuFour (@DaveDuFourNBA) August 30, 2020

But Celtics fans know to be cautious.

I will not overreact to this lead

I will not overreact to this lead

I will not overreact to this lead

I will not overreact to this lead

I will n.. — 🇨🇦N-jay 🏀 (@_Njay3) August 30, 2020

Theis picked up his 4th foul, but Rob was ready again.

Celts continued to be on fire from 3.

i know it's a heavy ask but if Marcus Semi and Wanamaker keep making 3's like this then that would be great — Tucker🐀 (@TuckerLeRat) August 30, 2020

The Celtics are now 7-of-10 from the corner threes. — Bill Sy (@deliberatepix) August 30, 2020

And Timelord showed up again.

And there were stops.

How dominant have the #Celtics been today? We've got a little more than two minutes to play in the third quarter and EVERY SINGLE #Raptors starter is still in single digits scoring. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) August 30, 2020

It was all looking good, except for the Celtics continuing to miss a ton of layups. Then Toronto had a 10-2 burst to close within 13. A buzzer-beater by Tatum restored the lead to 88-73.

man, what a tough shot by JT 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rC5Iagc3qv — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) August 30, 2020

#Celtics lead #Raptors 88-73 at the end of Q3 Tatum: 19pts, 6rebs

Smart: 16pts, 6rebs

Walker: 15pts, 8asts Ibaka: 15pts, 8rebs

Lowry: 12pts — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) August 30, 2020

The Raps wouldn’t quit. Lowry opened the 4th with an and-one and they were within 12. However, the Celts regrouped and got the lead back to 18, still playing defense.

Theis taking away that baseline from Lowry, holy shit that was good — Mister Mellow (@softcoredancing) August 30, 2020

Grant Williams played 5 minutes when the Raptors went to both Gasol and Ibaka at the same time. Beyond that, Brad Stevens has stuck with Brad Wanamaker, Robert Williams and Semi Ojeleye off the bench. And they've all held up so far. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 30, 2020

In the end, the Raptors never got closer than a dozen points. With 8 minutes left, Ibaka showed his frustration with a flagrant.

Raptors big man Serge Ibaka looked Celtics big man Daniel Theiss dead in his eye and asked, “You’re gonna fight me?” pic.twitter.com/UPaHxiQOC9 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 30, 2020

Romeo Langford put the cherry on top.

Raptors totally botch coverage of the split cuts with what I would assume was supposed to be a switch. Slight upfake gets RHJ in the air, and as an extra precaution Romeo goes for the reverse to protect his finish pic.twitter.com/2Wdn4dYYxu — Max Carlin (@maxacarlin) August 30, 2020

For the second straight season, the Celts have swept Round One and dominated the opener of Round Two. Last year, they then went on to lose four straight. So, take nothing for granted, but also remember this:

In 8 quarters in the bubble, the Celtics have outscored the Raptors by 40 points. — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) August 30, 2020

Box score