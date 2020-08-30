UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Robbie Lawler came away with an L last night, but at least he got the biggest paycheck at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic.,

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 20 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Robbie Lawler: $220,000 ($200,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Neil Magny: $184,000 ($82,000 to show, $82,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ricardo Lamas: $180,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Smith: $145,000 ($130,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Caceres: $142,000 ($61,000 to show, $61,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean Brady: $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mallory Martin: $80,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $7,000 from Cifers for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Zak Cummings: $76,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bill Algeo: $63,500 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Aleksandar Rakic: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexa Grasso: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Polyana Viana: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Hannah Cifers: $33,000 ($35,000 to show, $7,000 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ji Yeon Kim: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alessio Di Chirico: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Emily Whitmire: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Impa Kasanganay: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Maki Pitolo: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Christian Aguilera: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Austin Springer: $10,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,000 fine for missing weight,