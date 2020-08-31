Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kawhi Leonard

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kawhi Leonard

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kawhi Leonard

By August 31, 2020 3:42 pm

By |

Aug 30, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) hugs Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic after game six of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Kawhi Leonard – Clippers (vs Dallas)

33 points, 14-23 FG, 4-4 FT, 1 3PT, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals

Kawhi decided enough with the Mavericks – let’s move on to the next round.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home