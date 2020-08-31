Ravens believe their camp is a success...

With all the tumult concerning the release of Earl Thomas for “conduct detrimental to the team”, the Baltimore Ravens still believe they have had a productive camp as we creep into September.

Their simulated game scrimmage last Saturday helped to generate the optimism.

Per Clifton Brown of the team website, who was there:

“Things were not going smoothly for the offense during the first portion of Saturday evening’s scrimmage at M&T Bank Stadium. The early drives stalled quickly, the defense was playing well, and some of Jackson’s throws were off-target. At one point, the reigning MVP spiked the ball in frustration after the Ravens were flagged for a pre-snap penalty.