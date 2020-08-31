The Advantages of Full Spectrum CBD Oil Products

If you’re new to CBD oil products, you may not be familiar with the difference between full spectrum CBD oil, broad spectrum CBD oil and CBD isolate. The difference is important and knowing it can help you pick the right CBD oil product that will give you the most potential benefits to suit your needs.

CBD is just one of many cannabinoids present in hemp and marijuana plants. There are many different compounds that occur naturally in these plants and they can all be present in CBD oil products. These include THC, the compound in marijuana that gives you that sensation of feeling “high.”

A full spectrum CBD oil product leaves all the naturally occurring cannabinoids in their CBD oil product. According to the 2018 Farm Act, over the counter CBD oil supplements can still have up to 0.3 percent THC and still be legally sold in the United States.

The reason many manufacturers leave trace amounts of THC in their products is because research has indicated that the many cannabinoids found in CBD oil help each other to work better. This is called “the entourage effect.” Studies have shown, for example, that having a small amount of THC in a product helps the CBD to be more effective.

Broad spectrum CBD products remove the THC altogether. Their reasoning is that on rare occasions, even a trace amount of THC can cause a false positive on a drug test if you use it on a regular basis. By removing the THC from the product altogether, you can ensure that there will be no positive drug tests but you can still get the benefit of the other cannabinoids that naturally occur in hemp products. You will get a lot of the entourage effect, but not all of it since the THC is not present.

CBD isolate is a product that just contains CBD and does not contain any of the other cannabinoids in the product. The CBD is “isolated” and all other compounds are removed. CBD isolate does not have a distinctive smell or taste which makes it easier for some users to take it since companies selling it don’t need to flavor their products as much as full spectrum products. You can still get many of the benefits from CBD oil, like its ability to act as an anti-inflammatory and to reduce the intensity of chronic pain.

Now that you know the basic differences, you can think about which type of CBD oil product works best for you. Each of them has their own advantages that cause users to gravitate towards their products. Whichever type of CBD oil you choose, you can start enjoying the benefits of these products very quickly after you start to use them and they can help you improve your quality of life.