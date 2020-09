Hall of Fame basketball coach John Thompson II passed away on Monday, at 78 years of age, and the sports world showed plenty of love for the legendary figure.

Thompson coached up stars such as Allen Iverson and Patrick Ewing, and he was the first-ever African American coach to lead a team to the NCAA Championship game.

He had some epic matchups against the late Dean Smith, as this cartoon shows.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]