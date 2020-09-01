9/1/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles

The trade deadline has come and gone, meaning the New York Mets (15-20) are now set for the stretch run. The Mets added three new players to their roster, including old friend Todd Frazier, as they look to get one of the National League’s eight playoff spots. The reinforcements come at a good time as the Mets have dropped four games in a row and will look to bounce back with a brief two-game road trip to meet the Baltimore Orioles (15-19). First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. at Camden Yards.

The past few years have been rough for the Orioles as they continue along with a protracted rebuild. 2019 was brutally bad in Baltimore as the Orioles went just 54-108, finishing a whopping 49 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East. A quiet offseason didn’t lead to much optimism for Baltimore, but the Orioles have played competitively for most of the season so far. The worm has turned for the Orioles, who enter this contest having dropped 11 of their past 14 games, so this could be an opportunity for the Mets to take advantage of a struggling team.

The Mets will send right-hander Ariel Jurado (7-11, 5.89 ERA in 2019) to the mound tonight for a spot start. Jurado spent last season with the Texas Rangers before being acquired by the Mets earlier in August for a player to be named later. Baltimore will counter with righty Asher Wojciechowski (1-3, 5.13 ERA). Wojciechowski didn’t last long in his last start, giving up three runs in four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays last Wednesday, but did not factor in the decision. The Orioles ended up losing the game 4-3.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: