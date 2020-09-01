NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jimmy Butler

Hoops Manifesto

By September 1, 2020 12:05 pm

Aug 31, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dunks over Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the third quarter in game one of the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Jimmy Butler – Miami (vs Milwaukee)

40 points, 13-20 FG, 12-13 FT, 2 3PTs, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Butler has the Heat looking like a real contender.

 

