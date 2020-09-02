9/2/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles

The New York Mets (15-21) are officially free-falling. After dropping the opener of their series with the Baltimore Orioles (16-19) 9-5 last night, the Mets are now on a five-game losing streak and a season-high six games below .500. The Mets will look to get back on track as they wrap up their series with Baltimore this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Camden Yards.

The Mets will send righty Michael Wacha (1-2, 7.41 ERA) to the mound today. Wacha struggled in his return from the injured list last Friday, giving up four runs in three innings against the New York Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader. The Mets bailed Wacha out of a loss with a 6-4 win featuring a big rally late. The Orioles will counter with lefty John Means (0-2, 8.59 ERA). Means lasted just four innings in his last start, allowing two runs in four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision. Baltimore went on to lose 5-4 in ten innings.

