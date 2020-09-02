How CNC Machining Can Help Fabricate Replacement Parts That Are More Durable than the Original Ones?

The products of CNC Machining can be seen all around us, in products large and small. This popular method of manufacturing precision components is used in almost every industry due to the fact that it creates highly durable parts that are always to specifications. Although other methods such as injection moulding can produce a larger number of parts at a cheaper price, the materials that can be used are also less durable than those of CNC turned parts.

This having been said machining has become extremely popular among technicians, engineers and repair shop workers simply because, despite the price, the method can produce custom parts that can last for several years and will always fit.

Better than the Original

Machined parts are in many cases more durable than the ones that they are meant to replace. This is due to the fact that they are made from a solid piece of material that is cut to shape. The original might have been created by welding together several smaller pieces.

Furthermore, as more repair shops are discovering, using machined parts offers an unprecedented amount of freedom when it comes to durability. CNC machining can be done using a wide variety of materials, each with different characteristics, such as elasticity, hardness, durability, and weight.

Experimenting with Custom Mods

Depending on the products that the parts are meant to fit, some may be able to try out custom modifications that may improve on the original design. For example, when it comes to golf equipment, being able to establish the exact dimensions, shape and weight of a club may improve your game tremendously. It may also allow you to experiment with more or less elastic materials. Generally speaking, any mechanical part can be replaced with a CNC turned variant.

Turning Complex Parts with High Accuracy

The tech and methods behind CNC turning have advanced greatly in the last decade, making it now possible to cut extremely complex parts with pinpoint precision. Some machining companies also offer assembly services, allowing customers to send in the specifications for several parts that fit together and then deliver the entire assembly.

Lightyears Ahead of Conventional Machining

Unlike conventional machining methods, CNC offers superior accuracy, it handles complex tasks extremely well and creates a lot of flexibility in the manufacturing and repair process. From golf clubs and hockey equipment that can take your game to a pro-level, to basic parts that clients may need around the house, CNC turning is one of the most effective ways to get durable replacements that look, behave, and feel exactly how he needs them to.

There are cheaper ways of creating custom replacement parts and equipment, such as injection moulding, however, the parts usually turn out to be rough, inexact and considerably less durable. CNC may not be ideal for those looking to get a large number of units in a short amount of time, but the ones that are created using this method can last for a lifetime.