NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jayson Tatum

September 2, 2020

Sep 1, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half of game two of the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Jayson Tatum – Boston (vs Toronto)

34 points, 8-17 FG, 14-14 FT, 4 3PTs, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steals

Tatum’s career-high scoring night helped give the C’s a 2-0 lead.

 

