No Preseason Can Make NFL Interesting

As any NFL fan can see since we are almost through August there is not going to be any preseason games. Now, normally the preseason is the time for the coaches to figure out who is going to be playing and to fine tune the teams to get ready for the season. Well, without the preseason it also makes it a challenge for you to know more about which one of the teams you should be placing a unit on or trying to figure out who should win a game. So how is the lack of preseason going to impact the NFL expert picks and how it is going to make a difference in the season.

Penalties Will Increase

One thing that everyone was able to learn from the return of the NHL season is the teams have seen a dramatic increase in penalties. While the NFL has not introduced a lot of new rules, there has not been the time frame for the teams to get disciplined with each other. Since that is the case it makes it easier for the NFL officials to call the penalties that are bound to happen.

What is really going to make a difference is the teams that are playing. The teams that are coming in with a lot of rookies on the roster or recorded a lot of penalties last season would be the ones that you need to really be careful with. These teams are generally the ones that are going to continue to get the penalties and will do so for a couple of weeks.

Teams Make Common Mistakes

Mistakes are often corrected over the first four weeks of the preseason. Well, this year the NFL does not have the preseason to help them in getting past those mistakes. So you may notice that a lot of the teams this year will have problems with the mistakes coming up and being ones that you normally would not see in the regular season.

Some of the good examples you may notice showing up in the regular season would be the missed routes by the receivers, the snap calls wrong, and even the defense missing tackles. All of these are the common mistakes that are generally taken care of when you are looking at the preseason and definitely almost completely solved by the end of the third week of the preseason.

Upsets Will Happen

Just like the NHL seen when they restarted the season and then the playoffs they had a lot of upsets happen. Now, the NFL does have a lot of their regular games playing and practices coming into the games and season start. However, one thing that the NFL does not have available is the scrimmages that a lot of teams do on their own. So you are going to notice a lot of upsets happening. These upsets are ones that if the preseason had happened the teams would have been able to avoid from the gelling that the teams would have been able to get done.

Making a bet on the NFL this year is going to be interesting. It is one of the few seasons that has not been able to hold a preseason game. Now, what will be interesting is to see if the teams are able to cope and how the teams come together without any scrimmages or games against other teams. With that being the case, it is now the time to make sure you know the NFL expert picks are going to help you in finding the best picks around and help you avoid getting handed losses week after week.