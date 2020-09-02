What Are the Advantages to Broad Spectrum CBD Oil?

There are many formulas for CBD oil on the market today and the number is always growing. CBD oil is rapidly growing in popularity as more and more people discover the many benefits these products have to offer.

But a newcomer to CBD oil products may not understand all the terms used to describe these products and what it means for them. So, here is an explanation of what broad spectrum CBD products are and how they can benefit consumers. And if you want to see a company that offers quality broad spectrum CBD products, take a peek at Joy Organics.

One thing that many researchers have touted with CBD oil products is the “entourage effect.” That is the belief that the various cannabinoids or compounds that are naturally contained in hemp and marijuana plants work best when they are all present together in a product. So, CBD, THC, CBG and many other compounds all help each other to be more effective when they are all in one product. These compounds may work well separately, but they boost each other when they are all present together in a product. In other words, the whole is therefore greater than the sum of its parts.

There is a catch, however. One cannabinoid, THC, is responsible for making users of marijuana feel “high.” When Congress passed the 2018 Farm Act, they acknowledged the benefits of the entourage effect and allowed trace amounts of THC to be contained in CBD oil products. The legal limit is 0.3 percent THC for that product to be sold legally as a supplement in all 50 states.

Full spectrum CBD oil products contain that trace element of THC. However, there is a catch. If you use broad spectrum CBD oil products on a regular basis, some users ended up with a false positive on drug tests because the THC oil built up in their bodies over time. They did not get high from these products, but they still failed a drug test and that could get them into big trouble at work and maybe even cost them their jobs.

Broad spectrum CBD oil products contain all the natural cannabinoids and terpenes that are naturally present in the hemp plant except for THC. You still get the entourage effect with all the other compounds reacting with each other, but you cannot fail a drug test because there is no THC present. The danger of the false positive is eliminated.

By using broad spectrum CBD products, consumers can get the help they need in dealing with pain, swollen muscles or joints, feeling anxious, acne or eczema and many other conditions that CBD oil has shown promise in treating the symptoms of. But they can do it without the danger of a false positive showing up on a drug test and that is a win-win situation for those customers.