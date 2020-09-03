9/4/20 Game Preview: New York Yankees at New York Mets

The New York Mets (16-21) are back home after splitting a pair of games with the Baltimore Orioles. The win came yesterday, which helped the Mets snap a five-game losing streak, but they will need to build on that if they hope to get back into a playoff spot. That quest continues today as they wrap up the 2020 Subway Series with a makeup game against the New York Yankees (20-15). First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The pitching matchup will be a rematch of last Saturday’s game with the Mets throwing out right-hander Robert Gsellman (0-0, 5.19 ERA) against Yankees’ lefty J.A. Happ (1-1, 4.05 ERA). Gsellman stretched out to four innings in that game, allowing one run on four hits before departing. Happ was masterful, tossing 7.1 shutout innings, but was denied a win when the Yankees’ bullpen blew his lead after he departed the game. The end result was a 2-1 walk-off win for the Yankees on a wild pitch from Dellin Betances to plate the winning run.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: