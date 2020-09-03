Conor McGregor Among Forbes Top Earning Celebrities

If you were worried about Conor McGregor’s financial well-being due to his lack of consistent UFC fights, worry no longer. The Notorious one has landed at #53 on Forbes 2020 Celebrity 100 Earnings List.

McGregor’s $48 million earned puts him ahead of basketball stars James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who directly follow him on the list. So how did the Irishman earn all of these greenbacks? They estimate he ended up pulling in $32 million for his win over Donald Cerrone earlier this year, and another $16 million in endorsements, including a $5 million per year deal with Reebok. And, of course, he also has his own whiskey line, Proper No. Twelve.

When you have this kind of wealth, getting punched and kicked and choked in a cage becomes less and less enticing (I’m only guessing, sadly, not having reached that level of wealth….yet).