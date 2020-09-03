Coronavirus outbreak among Paris Saint-Germain

There is now a coronavirus outbreak among the most notable franchise in French soccer. On Wednesday, it was reported that three soccer players on Paris Saint-Germain have tested positive. According to ESPN, they are Neymar, Angel Di Maria, and Leandro Paredes. All three players were recently seen on a holiday together on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

On August 19 it was reported that the start of Ligue 1 would be delayed because of four positive cases among Marseille’s soccer team. Meanwhile, last week French national team player Paul Pogba of Lagny-sur-Marne, France, who plays for Manchester United of the English Premier League, also tested positive for coronavirus.

Neymar of Sao Paulo, Brazil, is one of the most electrifying forwards in soccer today. From 2013 to 2017, he had 68 goals in 123 games with FC Barcelona in La Liga, and since 2017, has had 47 goals in 52 games with Paris Saint-Germain. On the international side, Neymar has 61 goals in 101 games with Brazil and won a gold medal with Brazil at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. In the gold medal game, Brazil defeated Germany 5-4 on penakty kicks after being tied at one goal apiece after extra time.

Di Maria is a winger and attacking midfielder from Rosario, Argentina. He is 32 years of age. Since 2010, he has played for Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, and has 72 goals in 295 games over that span. Like Neymar, De Maria is an Olympic gold medalist, as he won with Argentina at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. In the gold medal game, Argentina defeated Nigeria as Di Maria scored the lone goal in the 58th minute.

Paredes meanwhile is a midfielder from San Justo, Argentina. He has zero goals in 33 games over the last year. Pogba, also a midfielder, has 53 goals in 235 games with Manchester United and Juventus since 2011. He also has 10 goals in 69 games for France internationally, including a World Cup title with his birth country in 2018.