Jayson Tatum speaks highly of 'big brother' Kyrie Irving, despite chemistry issues last season

The Kyrie Irving – Celtics experiment was a nightmare, but the team’s leader has no ill will toward his former teammate.

Irving lasted only two seasons in Boston, with his final one having been an absolute disaster. He used the media to throw shade at his teammates, and also called them out a few times as well.

But it was all for the best, as Irving landed in Brooklyn, to unite with a player he had always wanted to join in Kevin Durant. And the Celtics, well, they signed Kemba Walker, who has completely turned around their team’s backcourt.

And if you ask Tatum, it’s water under the bridge, as he recently praised Irving, calling him a “big brother.”

“Ky is like my big brother,” Tatum said, via Bleacher Report. “We still talk to this day, and we’ve talked a few times this playoffs. He always encourages me to be special. Having that relationship with him and having somebody like him in my ear at a young age, it means a lot.”

We wonder if Tatum’s teammates — such as Marcus Smart — feel the same way.