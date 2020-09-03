Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Robert Covington

September 3, 2020

Sep 2, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets forward Robert Covington (33) shoots a free throw against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of game seven of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Robert Covington – Houston (vs Oklahoma City)

21 points, 7-15 FG, 1-2 FT, 6 3PTs, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks

When your stars don’t show up, you need performances like this from your role players.

 

