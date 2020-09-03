Celtics

Rapid Recap: "F-ing disgraceful" buzzer-beater saves Raptors season

Rapid Recap: "F-ing disgraceful" buzzer-beater saves Raptors season

Red's Army

Rapid Recap: "F-ing disgraceful" buzzer-beater saves Raptors season

By September 3, 2020 8:45 pm

By |

There are few things more sobering than a playoff buzzer-beater against your team.

The Celtics were 0.5 seconds from a commanding 3-0 lead against the Toronto Raptors. But credit goes to the whiny, floppy Kyle Lowry for a tremendous cross-court pass over Tacko Fall’s 9-foot wingspan to an open OG Anunoby whose three-pointer propelled the Raptors to a 104-103 victory in Game 3.

The shot not only ruined my buzz, but it also ruined a tremendous final two minutes where we saw some incredible passing from Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Kemba Walker (29 points, 9-15 FG).

To be honest, the Celtics were mediocre in the 2nd half. But it appeared they had done enough in the final two minutes to steal the win.

Update: Jaylen Brown is not f-ing happy:

Box Score

Celtics, Red's Army, Red's Army Game Recaps

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Celtics
Home