Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: OG Anunoby

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: OG Anunoby

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: OG Anunoby

By September 4, 2020 12:17 pm

By |

Sep 3, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) is mobbed by teammates after making the game winning three point basket to defeat the against the Boston Celtics in game three of the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

OG Anunoby – Toronto (vs Boston)

12 points, 4-8 FG, 1-2 FT, 3 3PTs, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Ogugua Anunoby Jr. has cemented his place in Raptors lore after last night.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

11hr

Mets 11hr ago

So after all of that, the Mets and Yankees finished right where they started. Of all the Yankees/Mets series that have been played in the (…)

More Hoops Manifesto
Home