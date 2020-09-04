UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Sept 4/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 350.5 2 NR Jessica Andrade 166.5 3 2 11 Maycee Barber 94.5 4 3 Amanda Ribas 71.5 5 4 3 Cynthia Calvillo 68 6 5 12 Montana De La Rosa 65 7 18 4 Jennifer Maia 60 7 7 5 Lauren Murphy 60 9 8 2 Katlyn Chookagian 58 10 6 6 Joanne Calderwood 54.5 11 9 6 Jessica Eye 53.5 12 10 16 Gillian Robertson 49 13 11 8 Roxanne Modafferi 46.5 14 26 Shana Dobson 45 15 14 Mayra Bueno Silva 36 16 15 Ariane Lipski 34.5 17 NR Poliana Botelho 32.5 18 17 10 Andrea Lee 30.5 19 16 Ji Yeon Kim 27.5 20 20 Sabina Mazo 24.5 21 31 15 Alexa Grasso 20.5 22 22 JJ Aldrich 20 22 22 Maryna Moroz 20 22 22 Taila Santos 20 25 25 Cortney Casey 19.5 26 28 9 Viviane Araujo 17 27 29 14 Antonina Shevchenko 16 27 29 Mara Romero Borella 16 29 31 Molly McCann 12 30 33 Justine Kish 11.5 31 34 Liana Jojua 10 31 34 Priscila Cachoeira 10 33 34 Mariya Agapova 9 34 37 Lucie Pudilova 8.5 35 38 13 Alexis Davis 6.5 36 40 Miranda Granger 5 37 41 Luana Carolina 4.5 38 43 Diana Belbita 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

