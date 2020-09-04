Why It’s Important to Buy CBD Oil from a Company You Trust

CBD oil continues to grow in popularity. It is one of the fastest growing supplements on the market and in recent years, the sales numbers for CBD oil products have skyrocketed. The reason is simple: studies show that CBD oil shows promise in helping people suffering from a large variety of conditions including anxiety, depression, acne, eczema, insomnia, muscle soreness and many others.

But it isn’t easy to figure out which brand of CBD oil to purchase. This article will discuss why it is important to buy CBD oil from a reputable brand.

CBD oil was made legal in all 50 states when Congress passed the Farm Act of 2018. The result was that CBD oil was allowed to be sold over the counter as long as it contained a maximum of 0.3 percent THC. THC is a cannabinoid just like CBD and is naturally found in marijuana and hemp plants. But it is THC that causes people who use it to get the “high” feeling that marijuana can cause. If a product has 0.3 percent THC or less, there is not enough of the THC present to make the user feel high.

Congress classified CBD oil products as a supplement. This means that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not carefully monitor the contents and quality of CBD oil products. As a result, it is possible for fly by night companies to put products on the market that are of dubious quality. These products may not provide you with the benefits that CBD oil has to offer. In fact, some of them may not even contain the amount of CBD oil that is listed on the packaging. It may even contain something harmful because again, the product is not being monitored by the FDA.

But there are several things a consumer can do to make sure the product they are purchasing is high quality and can deliver the amount and type of CBD oil that can provide them with the benefits they are looking for.

First, look for a brand of CBD oil with a good reputation. Ask your friends who also take CBD oil products what they use. Also, do a little online research about the various companies, their products and what they truly contain.

Most importantly, make sure that the company you are buying from has their products tested by an independent third-party laboratory. That way, you will know exactly what is in the product you are buying and how much of it is present. It will also tell you if there are any harmful chemicals, fertilizers or pesticides present so you can avoid those at all costs.

If you follow these guidelines, you are certain to find a high-quality CBD oil product that is right for you. That way, you can easily enjoy all the benefits CBD oil products have to offer while avoiding any of the potential pitfalls along the way.