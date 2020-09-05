9/5/20 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

This weekend is critical for the New York Mets (17-22) so they have to be discouraged by their slow start. The Philadelphia Phillies (19-15) picked up their fifth straight win by topping the Mets 5-3. The two teams are set to continue their Labor Day weekend series tonight, with first pitch for today’s game scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right-hander Seth Lugo (1-2, 2.12 ERA) to the mound tonight. Lugo lasted just 3.2 innings in his last start on Sunday, allowing a run as he was stretched out to 60 pitches in a game the Mets went on to lose in extra innings. The Phillies will counter with rookie righty Spencer Howard (1-1, 5.40 ERA). Howard picked up his first big league win on Monday, allowing two runs in five innings to beat the Washington Nationals at home.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: