Ravens cast the dice on initial 2020 roster, expect some changes...

Baltimore kept three quarterbacks for a third straight year with Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley slated as Lamar Jackson’s backups. McSorley beat out undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley.

The Ravens have nine offensive linemen as second-year guard Ben Powers made the team over more experienced veterans Parker Ehinger and Will Holden. At safety, rookie seventh-round pick Geno Stone beat out veteran Jordan Richards and undrafted rookie Nigel Warrior.

Baltimore kept as many cornerbacks (five: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young and Anthony Averett) as inside linebackers (Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, L.J. Fort, Chris Board, Otaro Alaka). The Ravens have versatility with their cornerbacks and their linebackers can also line up in multiple positions and be critical special teamers.

As expected, all four top running backs are on the 53-man roster. The defensive line is also deep with seven players, not including Ricard.

Of course, rosters will continue to change around the NFL, but Harbaugh said he does not expect too many players being claimed by other teams because of the cancellation of preseason games. Teams do not have as good a sense of other teams’ back-end roster talent this year.

“We’re going to find out, but I really wouldn’t expect there to be a lot of claiming going on. It would have to be based off draft grades, pretty much, for the rookies,” Harbaugh said. “You really have no new information that you could really ever count on based on what you read.”