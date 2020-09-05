The Statistical Star of UFC Vegas 9: Michel Pereira

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Michel Pereira (vs Zelim Imadaev)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 88 to 24 (88-23 significant strikes)

57% significant strike accuracy

25% significant strike accuracy for opponent

1 for 1 takedowns

1 submission

Those are the numbers to snap a losing streak.