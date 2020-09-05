UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

The Reem reigns supreme over a depleted UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai fight card, both in the cage and at the bank.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 14 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Alistair Overeem: $415,000 ($400,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ovince Saint Preux: $260,000 ($95,000 to show, $95,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brian Kelleher: $121,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Viviane Araujo: $94,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michel Pereira: $78,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Muniz: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Augusto Sakai: $59,000 ($55,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Montana De La Rosa: $26,000 ($22,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Hunter Azure: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Bartosz Fabinski: $26,000 ($22,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alonzo Menifield: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cole Smith: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Zelim Imadaev: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ray Rodriguez: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)