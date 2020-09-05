By KurtK26 and Jeff Fox | September 5, 2020 6:34 pm

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai

Sept 5,2020

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai Results

Fight Card Ranking

4,867 – very weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,300

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Alistair Overeem (46-18, 1 NC, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Augusto Sakai (15-1-1, #27 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Ovince Saint Preux (24-14, #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Alonzo Menifield (9-1, #27 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Michel Pereira (23-11, 2 NC, #53 ranked welterweight) vs Zelim Imadaev (8-2, #68 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Brian Kelleher (21-11, #17 ranked featherweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (GUILLOTINE) ROUND 1 (0:39)

vs Ray Rodriguez

Lightweights:

Thiago Moises (13-4, #68 ranked lightweight) vs Jalin Turner (9-5, #36 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Andre Muniz (19-4, #45 ranked middleweight) vs Bartosz Fabinski (15-3, #40 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Viviane Araujo (8-2, #26 ranked women’s flyweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27 x 2, 29-28)

vs Montana De La Rosa (11-5, #6 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:

Cole Smith (7-1, #47 ranked bantamweight) vs

Hunter Azure (8-1, #47 ranked bantamweight) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

