By , September 5, 2020 6:34 pm

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai
Sept 5,2020
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai Results

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

4,867 – very weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,300

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):
Alistair Overeem   (46-18, 1 NC, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Augusto Sakai  (15-1-1, #27 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Ovince Saint Preux   (24-14, #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Alonzo Menifield   (9-1, #27 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Michel Pereira   (23-11, 2 NC, #53 ranked welterweight) vs Zelim Imadaev   (8-2, #68 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:
Brian Kelleher  (21-11, #17 ranked featherweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (GUILLOTINE) ROUND 1 (0:39)

vs Ray Rodriguez

Lightweights:
Thiago Moises   (13-4, #68 ranked lightweight) vs Jalin Turner   (9-5, #36 ranked lightweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Andre Muniz   (19-4, #45 ranked middleweight) vs Bartosz Fabinski  (15-3, #40 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Viviane Araujo   (8-2, #26 ranked women’s flyweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27 x 2, 29-28)

 

vs Montana De La Rosa   (11-5, #6 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:
Cole Smith   (7-1, #47 ranked bantamweight) vs
Hunter Azure   (8-1, #47 ranked bantamweight***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

 

 

