WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results And Review (9/4): Tag Team Breaks Up, #1 Contender For Universal Title Announced, And More

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown took place once again inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando Florida with virtual fans in attendance. Matches and segments advertised for the show included a rematch for the Women’s Tag Team Championships as Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defend against the former champs Sasha Banks and Bayley. A fatal 4 way match was also scheduled featuring Matt Riddle, King Corbin, Big E and Sheamus to determine the #1 Contender for the Universal title. Plus, The Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman at his side will address the WWE Universe for the first time since his return.

The show opened with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman coming out to the ring. Paul Heyman said he didn’t corrupt Roman, Roman corrupted him. He said he was rescued from obscurity by Roman because they did the same thing to Roman. Paul said no one showed appreciation to his time off when he fought leukemia. He said The Fiend is not a champion because he is a monster and Roman is a champion because of his family values. Paul introduced himself and he claimed himself as the counsel for Roman Reigns. Roman said he is man if his word by wrecking everyone and leaving as champion. He said he doesn’t care who he faces at Clash Of Champions because this is his island. He said he will show up and win.

Jey Uso met up with Roman Reigns, really happy to see him. Jey asked him what the deal was with Paul Heyman. Roman told him not to worry about it and said he has it under control. Jey tells him that if he needs anything he has his back. Roman said he is all good and to hit him up if he needs anything. As Roman left, he asked if he could take him out for a steak.

Heavy Machinery Defeated The Miz and John Morrison

John Morrison stole Otis’ Money In The Bank briefcase after the match and ran off with it.

Review: Pretty good match. I really hope this gets Otis back on the scene since he has been barely on TV lately and he is the Money In The Bank briefcase holder.

Big E, Drew Gulak and Lucha House Party set up for Xavier Woods’ birthday. Big E was also hyped for the fatal 4 way match to be next in line to challenge for the Universal title. A security guard approached Big E saying that Xavier arrived. Big E brought the cake over to where the guard was taking him but then Sheamus assaulted him. Sheamus knocked him out with a Brogue Kick against the garage door and planted him with White Noise on the windshield of a car as officials tried to stop him.

Kayla Braxton was by the scene with Big E knocked out saying that he might have internal injuries and he will be transported to a medical facility. Sheamus confronted her and she asked if he had anything to do with setting this up. He said he was doing what any man would do when he saw Big E wondering around with his back turned. He said he was grabbing the brass ring. He said this was Big E’s night but not anymore.

Ashton interviewed Sasha and Bayley. She brought up their recent losses and they were annoyed. She asked them their thoughts on the rematch. Bayley said they will get their Payback and get their titles back. Ashton was going to ask Bayley a question but Sasha stopped her saying that she is a role model to millions around the world and they will continue to change the game.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Adam Pearce for an update on Big E. He said Big E is taken to a medical facility and will not be competing in the Fatal 4 Way Match. He said the match will go on as scheduled. Paul Heyman came up to him and pulled him aside.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler Defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley

Review: Really good match. I would say a little better than their match at Payback. Part of me was scared that they were going to put the titles back on Sasha and Bayley. Thank god they did not do that.

The EMT’s tended to Sasha Banks in the ring as her knee was hurt. Sasha pushed them away and they exited the ring. Bayley helped her out of the ring but then attacked Sasha. Bayley sent her into the steps and stomped on her leg that was placed on the steps. Bayley continued the attack in the ring as she would slam her head on the ground. Bayleygrabbed a chair after she worked on the knee and put it on her knee but Sasha fought out of it. Bayley knocked her out with a knee to the face. Bayley put the chair in between her head and neck and stomped the chair right into her neck. Officials got Bayley out of the ring as they tended to Sasha Banks who was out cold.

Sami Zayn came out to the ring. He berated the ring announcer for not announcing him as the Intercontinental Champion. He asked the production manager why the label “Intercontinental Champion” in his introduction and they said it wasn’t in their notes. Sami wanted to restart but Jeff Hardy came out. Hardy said all he had to do was ask for it. Sami and Jeff argued until AJ Styles came out. Styles called himself the uncrowned champion. Jeff said he is ready to defend the title but Sami said that’s not how it works. AJ attacked Jeff. Sami and AJ teamed up on him but then AJ attacked Sami. Jeff slammed AJ with the Twist Of Fate. Sami blocked Jeff’s Twist Of Fate and gave him a Helluva Kick in the corner. Sami walked away with his Intercontinental title.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves announced that Jey Uso will take Big E’s place in the Fatal 4 Way Match.

A vignette showed someone walking in high heels and a fur coat.

Heavy Machinery were shown backstage. Tucker said he felt bad for letting the briefcase go. Otis said it was no big deal because he got the contract in the lunchbox. Then they show John Morrison with the briefcase. Miz informed him that he’s not the holder of the briefcase. Morrison didn’t care and opened it only to find Otis’ lunch. He was about to eat the sandwich that was in there but Miz stopped him.

Jey Uso confronted Roman Reigns backstage, thanking Roman for giving him the opportunity. Roman said it’s about time he got some respect around here. He tells Jey that he wants to see if he can get it done on his own. Jey left to prepare for the match.

As Corbin came down to the ring for the match, he complained that Jey Uso was only in the match because he is related to Roman. Riddle went after him on the stage. Sheamus joined in the fight and so did Jey before the bell rang.

Firefly Fun House showed Bray Wyatt sad because he lost the Universal title. However, he announced that a new friend will be entering the FireFly Fun House next week.

Alexa Bliss apologized to Nikki for how she acted towards her last week. Nikki accepted her apology. She was going to say something else until Alexa hugged her and left.

Jey Uso Defeated King Corbin, Matt Riddle and Sheamus To Become #1 Contender For The Universal Championship

Jey was interviewed by Kayla in the ring, congratulating Jey. He said he made the family proud and he can’t wait to face his cousin at Clash Of Champions. The show ended with Jey Uso celebrating in the ring.

Review: It was a good main event. As soon as Jey Uso got replaced into the match, I knew he was winning. I’m sure a lot of people are going to complain that this was out of nowhere and it’s ridiculous that Jey would just get a title shot. However, after listening to other people’s take on Roman’s return, it’s a way for Roman to work with people he is comfortable with working since he is being careful about trying not to catch the virus. I’m okay with it. It’s not the best alternative but since it’s a different opponent for Roman and it’s for a way to keep The Fiend away from Roman until at a certain point where maybe he gets the title back. Also there’s so many ways storytelling wise that they can go in with this match.

Overall Review: I really liked this episode. I feel as though the matches went the amount of time that it should’ve and although they weren’t the best matches, they were still watchable especially the Women’s Tag Title match which I thought was the best one. I didn’t like though how when they were getting set for the main event how they structured that. They had Matt Riddle come out, cut to commercial and went right into three backstage segments. Then, Corbin came out with his promo and they went right into commercial after they all brawled. After they came back from commercial, they showed the FireFly Fun House and the segment between Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross before showing the Fatal 4 Way Match begin as they all stopped brawling. I thought all of that was just sloppy and unorganized. If they wanted to do those segments, they should’ve done that in between segments, maybe once after Michael Cole announced that Jey Uso would be replacing Big E in the main event. Bayley turning on Sasha was a long time coming. I’m glad it finally happened. I wish the officials would’ve just came out after Bayley had done the damage rather than them just standing there yelling at Bayley not to injure Sasha. They just look dumb doing that. If they were to come out during the attack, they should’ve just held Bayley back. Other than that, I loved the beat down after the Women’s Tag Title Match.

Grade: 6/10