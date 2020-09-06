9/6/20 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

Starting pitching has been a problem for the New York Mets (18-22), but they finally got a good performance from someone not named Jacob deGrom yesterday. Seth Lugo stepped up in a big way, allowing one run in five innings as the Mets topped the Philadelphia Phillies (19-16) 5-1 to even up their weekend series. The two teams play the third game of this holiday weekend set today, with first pitch for the contest scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

It will be a matchup of aces on the mound today with the Mets sending deGrom (2-1, 1.76 ERA) to the bump. deGrom had his first bad start of 2020 last Monday, allowing four runs (only one was earned thanks to a key error from Pete Alonso) in six innings to lose to the Miami Marlins. The Phillies will counter with their ace, righty Aaron Nola (4-2, 2.45 ERA). Nola was dominant in his last outing, tossing eight shutout innings to defeat the Washington Nationals last Tuesday.

