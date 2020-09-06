NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

Hoops Manifesto

September 6, 2020

Sep 5, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half of game two in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nikola Jokic – Denver (vs Clippers)

26 points, 10-17 FG, 2-2 FT, 4 3PTs, 18 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks

Teammate Jamal Murray might be stealing the headlines, but The Joker’s strong playoffs shouldn’t be overlooked.

 

