UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill
Sept 12, 2020
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,520 – weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,300

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights (five rounds):
Michelle Waterson   (17-8, #6 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill  (12-8, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:
Khama Worthy   (16-6, #24 ranked lightweight) vs Ottman Azaitar   (12-0, #66 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Roxanne Modafferi   (24-17, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Andrea Lee   (11-4, #18 ranked women’s flyweight)

Light Heayweights:
Ed Herman  (25-14, #23 ranked light heavyweight) vs Mike Rodriguez   (11-4, #39 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Billy Quarantillo   (14-2, #42 ranked featherweight) vs Kyle Nelson   (13-3, #44 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Julia Avila   (8-1, #23 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Sijara Eubanks  (5-4, #21 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Roosevelt Roberts   (10-2, #44 ranked lightweight) vs Matt Frevola   (8-1-1, #53 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Alan Patrick   (15-2, #49 ranked lightweight) vs Bobby Green   (26-10-1, #65 ranked lightweight)

Flyweights:
Matt Schnell   (14-5, #8 ranked bantamweight) vs Tyson Nam   (19-11-1, #12 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Frank Camacho   (22-9, #52 ranked lightweight) vs Brok Weaver   (15-5, #70 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:
Bryan Barberena   (14-7, #37 ranked welterweight) vs Anthony Ivy   (8-3, #68 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Sabina Mazo   (8-1, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Justine Kish   (7-2, #13 ranked women’s flyweight)

 

 

