Eagles prepare a very fluid roster for ad lib test vs. Washington

I don’t recall a season where no Eagles rookie ever took a preseason game snap… but here we are.

And this is where the start of the 2020 season leaves all NFL teams— wondering and second-guessing about their rosters.

The Eagles announced their 16-man practice squad:

DB Grayland Arnold

WR Deontay Burnett

WR Travis Fulgham

RB Elijah Holyfield

C Luke Juriga

RB Adrian Killins

DE Matt Leo

QB Josh McCown

OL Sua Opeta

DE Joe Ostman

DB Elijah Riley

OL Prince Tega Wanogho

RB Michael Warren

DT Raequan Williams

CB Trevor Williams

TE Caleb Wilson

They were lucky to hang on to some of those younger guys. McCown is a feel-good story with little relevance to the roster.

But the guys they lost on waivers are reminders of what happens when you expose good players with potential to the claiming game.

Former Eagles defensive tackle Anthony Rush is headed to the Seahawks practice squad, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Rush spent some time on the Eagles active roster last season, and he was a bigger body than the other defensive tackles on the roster.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported the Eagles thought tight end Noah Togiai would make it through waivers so they could add him to their practice squad. Oops! He was claimed by the Colts.

The Eagles claimed running back Jason Huntley off waivers from the Lions, while defensive end Shareef Miller (Panthers), cornerback Rasul Douglas (Panthers) and tight end Noah Togiai (Colts) were all claimed after the Eagles waived them Saturday.

Huntley, 22, entered the NFL as the No. 172 overall pick of the Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-9, 193-pound Huntley played collegiately at New Mexico State, where he rushed for 1,090 yards on 7.1 yards per carry and nine touchdowns in his senior season.

Earlier, the Eagles had waived cornerback Sidney Jones as well— Jones is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad, according to a report from ESPN’s Tim McManus.

I guess the point is, about a third of the current Eagles roster barely know each other!

Chris McPherson at PE.com takes it all in stride: “The big question is the team’s chemistry and that’s something we won’t learn about until adversity strikes over the next 17 weeks.”

But that is something you could say about every team in the league right now.

Jason Peters is moving back to left tackle. That is another uncertain area now, with Peters’ advanced age and declining durability.

Howie Roseman confirmed that veteran left tackle Cordy Glenn was visiting with the team. Because of COVID testing, it takes three days before the Eagles can conduct a workout. A former second-round pick of the Bills, Glenn has played in nearly 100 career regular-season games for the Bills and Bengals. He also played guard in college at the University of Georgia and cross-trained there in offseason workouts during his time with the Bengals. The Eagles currently only have eight offensive linemen and the three projected backups – Jack Driscoll, Nate Herbig, and Jordan Mailata – have played a combined three snaps on offense in the NFL.

In a few days we will be more concerned with the Washington Football Team as an opponent, rather than with our own question marks.

Second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins was officially named the starter by WFT head coach Ron Rivera last week.

“You know exactly who our starter is, but more importantly, our players know who our starter is,” Rivera told reporters, according to WashingtonFootball.com. “I’ve been very pleased with his efforts, his attitude and the way he approached everything.”

Haskins was outstanding when these two teams met in Week 15 of last season, throwing for 261 yards and two touchdowns.