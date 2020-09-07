Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: LeBron James

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: LeBron James

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: LeBron James

By September 7, 2020 10:09 am

By |

Sep 6, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates after making a basket against the Houston Rockets during the second half of game two of the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 117-109. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

LeBron James – Lakers (vs Houston)

28 points, 10-17 FG, 7-10 FT, 1 3PT, 11 rebounds, 9 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks

Sooooo close to a triple double.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home