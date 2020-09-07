UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Sept 7/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Rose Namajunas
|301
|2
|2
|1
|Zhang Weili
|256
|3
|4
|5
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|119
|4
|5
|8
|Carla Esparza
|64.5
|5
|14
|15
|Virna Jandiroba
|62.5
|6
|6
|14
|Angela Hill
|55
|6
|6
|9
|Michelle Waterson
|55
|8
|8
|7
|Claudia Gadelha
|50.5
|9
|9
|16
|Mackenzie Dern
|43.5
|10
|11
|Amanda Lemos
|37
|11
|NR
|Emily Whitmire
|35.5
|12
|NR
|Polyana Viana
|35
|13
|10
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|31.5
|14
|12
|12
|Tecia Torres
|29
|15
|14
|Kay Hanson
|25
|16
|12
|Felice Herrig
|24.5
|17
|16
|11
|Yan Xiaonan
|23.5
|18
|17
|10
|Marina Rodriguez
|22
|19
|18
|Brianna Van Buren
|18
|20
|19
|Randa Markos
|14
|21
|21
|Livia Renata Souza
|12.5
|22
|20
|Loma Lookboonmee
|9
|23
|21
|Ashley Yoder
|7.5
|24
|23
|Hannah Cifers
|5.5
|25
|28
|Mallory Martin
|5
|26
|25
|Miranda Granger
|4.5
|26
|24
|Mizuki Inoue
|4.5
|28
|26
|Aleksandra Albu
|4
|28
|26
|Nadia Kassem
|4
|30
|28
|Ariane Carnelossi
|0
|30
|28
|Hannah Goldy
|0
|30
|28
|Jinh Yu Frey
|0
Check Friday for our Pound for Pound Rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound
