How to watch live EPL matches on an android phone?

Are you a sports lover or specifically a football enthusiast? Then, I might not be wrong, if I say you are a fan of this world-class league called the English Premier League or in short EPL. It’s very obvious that a football fan has a craze for this beautiful and energetic league. Teams like Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, or may it be Arsenal has a huge fan following.

Let’s talk about the league first.

English Premier League

Born on 20th February 1992, the EPL was first introduced as FA Premier League to the world. Then the name was changed to EPL. EPL is the upper-level league of the English football league system. With a total of 20 huge clubs participating in the league each year, this has become a revenue generator for Football Association and the clubs.

This league is operated by a system called promotion and relegation. The promotion and relegation system keeps the competition tough every year as teams are transferred from one division to another based on their performance. This means the team which performed better will be upgraded to a higher division and vice versa.

Each team participating plays a total of 38 matches according to the fixture. That means they have to play two matches each with the other opponents, one away and one at home. This league runs for a long duration starting from August to May.

Generally, most of the matches are scheduled on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Mainly this league is broadcasted as Reddit soccer streams by different channels and online streaming apps. So let’s discuss how to watch live EPL matches on Android phones.

One of the best websites where you can get all details on EPL matches is the soccerstream.top.

This website is well designed and delivers you with all real time updates on every ESL match. Get to know the fixtures and more information about matches in a tabulated manner.

The table contains information like the name of teams that will be participating, the day and date, also the time. Along with that get information regarding which channel will be telecasting the match live.

Soccerstream.top not only covers all the ESL matches but also covers different football leagues like the bulls national championship called la Liga, the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League.

Along with all football contents, this website is well designed to cover all other users’ interest sports like NBA and NHL.

This website not only provides you with live information but also features highlights of the past games, which is an amazing feature of this website.

Some other websites to watch EPL online

With online TV growth, the demand for cable TVs has been degraded by many folds. So take it as an opportunity, many websites have been developed where we can watch live action on time.

1. https://reddit.soccerstreams.net/home

This might be the oldest link to use but none of its competitors succeeded to take it down. This the best link to watch your favorite team in action.

2. https://hulu.com/live-tv

This is also another website to watch EPL matches live. Users need to take paid membership here but before that, you can use it for free during it’s free trial period.

3. https://supersport.com/live-video/

One of the broadcasters of ESL 2020 has been featuring live ESL matches on this website completely free of cost.

4. https://www.hotstar.com/in

A huge population in India follows ESL with dedication and their craze for this game is on another level. For Indian fans, Hotstar offers free live streaming of ESL matches.

Some apps for Android to get updates on ESL

Besides websites, several apps are also developed to telecast multi-million dollar leagues like ESL. Here, we have mentioned a few.

1. Live football TV App & scores:

This app features several TV channels to watches matches all over the world and along with that you can also check match details, scoreboard, stats, etc.

2. StarTimes – Live TV & Football:

This is a great app with several TV channels with sports channels too. You can enjoy any league or match highlights or old matches streams on just few clicks.

3. fuboTV: Stream Live Sports:

With this app, you will get access to 65+ live channels. Enjoy any sports live with this beautiful app.