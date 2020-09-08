Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Sept 8/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Invicta FC. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Tuesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC, Bellator and/or Strikeforce during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Total Rank 1 Vanessa Porto Flyweight 95.5 2 DeAnna Bennett Flyweight 65 3 Victoria Leonardo Flyweight 56.5 4 Chelsea Chandler Fthr/Bntmwght 56 5 Pam Sorenson Fthr/Bntmwght 53 6 Caitlin Sammons Flyweight 52 7 Lindsey VanZandt Atomweight 50.5 8 Kailin Curran Strawweight 49.5 9 Erin Blanchfield Flyweight 47 9 Viviane Pereira Atomweight 47 11 Alesha Zappitella Atomweight 38 12 Karina Rodriguez Flyweight 36.5 13 Taneisha Tennant Fthr/Bntmwght 35.5 14 Pearl Gonzalez Flyweight 32.5 15 Ashley Cummins Atomweight 32 15 Stephanie Geltmacher Flyweight 32 17 Brogan Walker-Sanchez Flyweight 31 18 Kaitlin Young Fthr/Bntmwght 30.5 19 Emily Ducote Strawweight 28.5 20 Shaianna Rincon Fthr/Bntmwght 26.5 21 Chantel Coates Flyweight 25 21 Jennifer Chieng Flyweight 25 21 Kelly Clayton Fthr/Bntmwght 25 24 Auttumn Norton Fthr/Bntmwght 20 24 Claire Guthrie Flyweight 20 26 Lisa Verzosa Fthr/Bntmwght 18 27 Hope Chase Fthr/Bntmwght 17 28 Jillian Decoursey Atomweight 16.5 29 Katharina Lehner Fthr/Bntmwght 16 30 Herica Tiburcio Strawweight 14.5 31 Alyse Anderson Atomweight 14 32 Kelly D’Angelo Atomweight 13 33 Taylor Guardado Fthr/Bntmwght 12.5 34 Jessica Delboni Strawweight 10 35 Genia Goodin Strawweight 9.5 36 Juliana Lima Strawweight 6.5 37 Erin Harpe Fthr/Bntmwght 5 37 Mitzi Merry Fthr/Bntmwght 5 37 Monica Franco Fthr/Bntmwght 5 37 Montserrat Ruiz Strawweight 5 41 Julia Ottolino Fthr/Bntmwght 4.5 41 Linda Mihalec Atomweight 4.5 41 Liz Tracy Flyweight 4.5 41 Serena de Jesus Fthr/Bntmwght 4.5 45 Shino VanHoose Atomweight 4.5 46 Brittney Victoria Fthr/Bntmwght 4 46 Latoya Walker Fthr/Bntmwght 4 48 Alexa Conners Flyweight 3.5 48 Janaisa Morandin Strawweight 3.5 48 Kerri Kenneson Fthr/Bntmwght 3.5 51 Cynthia Arceo Strawweight 0 51 Faith McMah Fthr/Bntmwght 0 51 Florina Moeller Fthr/Bntmwght 0 51 Itzel Esquivel Strawweight 0 51 Katie Saull Atomweight 0 51 Liana Pirosin Strawweight 0 51 Maiju Suotama Flyweight 0 51 Marilia Santos Flyweight 0 51 Marisa Messer-Belenchia Atomweight 0 51 Megan Cawley Fthr/Bntmwght 0 51 Monique Adriane Atomweight 0 51 Morgan Hickam Fthr/Bntmwght 0 51 Nicolle Caliari Strawweight 0 51 Tina Pettigrew Fthr/Bntmwght 0 51 Valerie Wong Strawweight 0

Invicta Performance Rankings

