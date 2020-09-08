Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Paul George

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Paul George

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Paul George

By September 8, 2020 1:00 pm

By |

Sep 7, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant (9) and guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first half of game three of the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Paul George – Clippers (vs Denver)

32 points, 12-18 FG, 3-3 FT, 5 3PTs, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

So does this mean the dark days are over now?

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home