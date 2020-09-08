Nick Diaz Next Opponent Odds Favor Masvidal, Lawler & McGregor

Got this press release today:

Nick Diaz is trending in the MMA media world due to a rumored return to the Octagon in early 2021.

Speculation as to who his opponent might be has already begun, and the oddsmakers have made Jorge Masvidal the early favorite. However, Robbie Lawler, Conor McGregor and Carlos Condit aren’t too far behind.

Odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag.

https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props

Nick Diaz next UFC opponent

Jorge Masvidal +300 (3/1)

Robbie Lawler +350 (7/2)

Conor McGregor +400 (4/1)

Carlos Condit +450 (9/2)

Mike Perry +700 (7/1)

Darren Till +800 (8/1)

Anderson Silva +900 (9/1)