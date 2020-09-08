The HOVG Podcast: Connie Amarel

By The Hall of Very Good | September 8, 2020 12:53 am



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Connie Amarel.

The plaid jacket winner talks to the boys about going from underdog to favorite on “Holey Moley 2”, shares the behind-the-scenes secrets of the popular ABC gameshow and how a decadeslong obsession admiration of Hall of Fame closer Dennis Eckersley helped lead her to becoming the Oakland A’s (un)official “cookie lady”.

SHOW NOTES:

KISS by Monster Mini Golf

Twilight Zone by Monster Mini Golf

A’s success due to player chemistry not metrics

2016 MLB Fans of the Year presented by Esurance

We lost a true legend today. So happy I got to go on stage with him at the Concord Pavilion – such an awesome person and musician. RIP Little Richard❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/nyTi2LaL9N — Connie (Cookielady) (@camarel) May 9, 2020

