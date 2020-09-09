9/9/20 Game Preview: Baltimore Orioles at New York Mets

It certainly looked like the New York Mets (19-24) weren’t competitive last night. Michael Wacha was bad from the jump and the Mets got pounded by the Baltimore Orioles (20-21) 11-2 to drop their second straight game. The Mets will look to get back on track as they conclude their series with the Orioles tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right-hander Rick Porcello (1-4, 5.54 ERA) to the mound today. Porcello pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs in six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets went on to lose that game 5-3. Baltimore will counter with righty Jorge Lopez (1-0, 5.59 ERA). Lopez picked up his first win of the season last Friday, allowing three runs in five innings to defeat the New York Yankees.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: