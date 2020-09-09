It's happening... Ravens open 2020 vs. Browns

Amazingly the NFL has gotten far enough through COVID protocol to allow the season openers…

Clifton Brown of the Ravens’ official website provided a nice breakdown of the upcoming matchup:

“Hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 [on September 13] means the return of running back Nick Chubb to M&T Bank Stadium. When he came to Baltimore in Week 4 last season, Chubb rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns during a 40-25 Cleveland victory. The play that broke Baltimore’s back was an 88-yard touchdown run by Chubb in the fourth quarter, when he ran coast to coast untouched.

“Months later, the Ravens suffered a crushing playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans when running back Derrick Henry dominated the game, rushing for 195 yards. It led to Baltimore investing heavily in its front seven this offseason through free agency, the draft, and trades.

“They traded for Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell, one of the NFL’s best run stoppers. They signed veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, who has made a living winning battles in the trenches. They drafted two of college football’s best inside linebackers – first round pick Patrick Queen and third-round pick Malik Harrison. They drafted two young defensive linemen with intriguing potential – Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington.